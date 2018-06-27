Police: Charges pending against driver who hit GRTC bus head-on

Eight people were injured, one seriously. (Source: NBC12)

According to GRTC, a vehicle drifted into the bus' lane and hit it head on. (Source: NBC12)

A crash involving a GRTC bus shut down Route 60 in Henrico in both directions at JB Finley near the airport on Wednesday evening.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. when a vehicle crossed over the double lines and struck the GRTC bus head on. The driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

No one on the bus suffered serious injuries.

Police say charges against the driver are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

Carrie Rose Pace with GRTC says riders who requested assistance with getting to their destination were provide assistance by GRTC.

Rose Pace says GRTC buses are design to withstand head-on collisions and keep passengers safe in the event of a collision.

