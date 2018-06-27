Crash involving GRTC bus shuts down Rt. 60 near airport, leaves 8 injured

Eight people were injured, one seriously. (Source: NBC12)

A crash involving a GRTC bus has shut down Route 60 in Henrico in both directions at JB Finley near the airport.

At least eight people are injured with one serious.

Henrico fire and police are on scene.

No additional details were immediately available.

