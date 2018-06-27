24 Henrico County schools earn VA performance awards

Two dozen Henrico County schools have earned the 2018 Virginia Index of Performance awards for advanced learning and achievement.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and the Virginia Board of Education announced that 349 schools have earned the award across the state, along with 16 school divisions.

Just behind Fairfax and Loudoun counties, Henrico County Public Schools had the top number of awards in the Richmond area.

The award is primarily based on state and federal benchmarks and progress toward goals set by the governor and the board.

Board of Education Excellence Awards

Colonial Trail Elementary School

Kaechele Elementary School

Echo Lake Elementary School

Gayton Elementary School

Glen Allen Elementary School

Nuckols Farm Elementary School

Rivers Edge Elementary School

Shady Grove Elementary School

Short Pump Elementary School

Three Chopt Elementary School

Trevvett Elementary School

Tuckahoe Elementary School

Twin Hickory Elementary School

Holman Middle School

Pocahontas Middle School

Short Pump Middle School

Deep Run High School

Mills Godwin High School

Board of Education Distinguished Achievement Awards

Crestview Elementary School

Davis Elementary School

Pemberton Elementary School

Springfield Park Elementary School

Moody Middle School

Glen Allen High School

