24 Henrico County schools earn VA performance awards

Two dozen Henrico County schools have earned the 2018 Virginia Index of Performance awards for advanced learning and achievement.More >>
Two dozen Henrico County schools have earned the 2018 Virginia Index of Performance awards for advanced learning and achievement.More >>
The way retailers make and sell alcohol is about to change.More >>
The way retailers make and sell alcohol is about to change.More >>
Boyd Martin has been struggling without running water since March, after a wind storm came through and damaged his well. He lives in a home infested with bugs and gets by with bottled water.More >>
Boyd Martin has been struggling without running water since March, after a wind storm came through and damaged his well. He lives in a home infested with bugs and gets by with bottled water.More >>
Anthony Bates says GL Hughes Contracting workers tore off his home's siding and damaged his roof, because they were working on the wrong house.More >>
Anthony Bates says GL Hughes Contracting workers tore off his home's siding and damaged his roof, because they were working on the wrong house.More >>
An iconic Richmond landmark will be featured in the current season of the Bachelorette.More >>
An iconic Richmond landmark will be featured in the current season of the Bachelorette.More >>
Anthony Avalos died June 20 from what his mother called an accident. Authorities aren't so sure.More >>
Anthony Avalos died June 20 from what his mother called an accident. Authorities aren't so sure.More >>
A father of 11, Jackson was famous for creating the Jackson Five, a musical group composed of his children, the most famous among them being Michael and Janet.More >>
A father of 11, Jackson was famous for creating the Jackson Five, a musical group composed of his children, the most famous among them being Michael and Janet.More >>
A Mountain Brook family has a warning for you before you and your kids jump into the pool this summer—check for snakes—everywhere.More >>
A Mountain Brook family has a warning for you before you and your kids jump into the pool this summer—check for snakes—everywhere.More >>
The Red Hen restaurant in Washington, D.C., is facing backlash over an incident involving Sarah Huckabee Sanders and an unrelated Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, VA.More >>
The Red Hen restaurant in Washington, D.C., is facing backlash over an incident involving Sarah Huckabee Sanders and an unrelated Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, VA.More >>
The Department of Justice announced that an indictment returned charges Fields, of Ohio, with 30 crimes, including one count of a hate crime resulting in the death of Heather Heyer, and 28 other hate crimes.More >>
The Department of Justice announced that an indictment returned charges Fields, of Ohio, with 30 crimes, including one count of a hate crime resulting in the death of Heather Heyer, and 28 other hate crimes.More >>
Five of the top 10 states for child well-being are in the Northeast.More >>
Five of the top 10 states for child well-being are in the Northeast.More >>
Surveillance cameras on a brand new gas station and convenience store capture a white compact sedan apparently speeding down Old Fannin Road towards Lakeland Drive in Flowood.More >>
Surveillance cameras on a brand new gas station and convenience store capture a white compact sedan apparently speeding down Old Fannin Road towards Lakeland Drive in Flowood.More >>
Houma Police responded to several calls of fentanyl overdoses within a 10-15 minute span on Monday evening.More >>
Houma Police responded to several calls of fentanyl overdoses within a 10-15 minute span on Monday evening.More >>
The Coryell Memorial Hospital said they are evacuating patients after an explosion at the hospital on Tuesday.More >>
The Coryell Memorial Hospital said they are evacuating patients after an explosion at the hospital on Tuesday.More >>
The second day of testimony is underway in the murder trial of Joshua Peterman, who is accused of killing Tena Broadus in 2015.More >>
The second day of testimony is underway in the murder trial of Joshua Peterman, who is accused of killing Tena Broadus in 2015.More >>