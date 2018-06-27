24 Henrico County schools earn VA performance awards - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

24 Henrico County schools earn VA performance awards

HENRICO, VA

Two dozen Henrico County schools have earned the 2018 Virginia Index of Performance awards for advanced learning and achievement.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and the Virginia Board of Education announced that 349 schools have earned the award across the state, along with 16 school divisions.

Just behind Fairfax and Loudoun counties, Henrico County Public Schools had the top number of awards in the Richmond area.

The award is primarily based on state and federal benchmarks and progress toward goals set by the governor and the board.

Board of Education Excellence Awards

  • Colonial Trail Elementary School
  • Kaechele Elementary School
  • Echo Lake Elementary School
  • Gayton Elementary School
  • Glen Allen Elementary School
  • Nuckols Farm Elementary School
  • Rivers Edge Elementary School
  • Shady Grove Elementary School
  • Short Pump Elementary School
  • Three Chopt Elementary School
  • Trevvett Elementary School
  • Tuckahoe Elementary School
  • Twin Hickory Elementary School
  • Holman Middle School
  • Pocahontas Middle School
  • Short Pump Middle School
  • Deep Run High School
  • Mills Godwin High School

Board of Education Distinguished Achievement Awards

  • Crestview Elementary School
  • Davis Elementary School
  • Pemberton Elementary School
  • Springfield Park Elementary School
  • Moody Middle School
  • Glen Allen High School

