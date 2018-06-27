Former player named Richmond Kickers coach - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Former player named Richmond Kickers coach

David Bulow made 127 appearances with the team. (Source: NBC12) David Bulow made 127 appearances with the team. (Source: NBC12)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

The Richmond Kickers have named one of their former players as their new head coach for the remainder of the 2018 season.

David Bulow made 127 appearances with the Kickers from 2006-2009 and 2011-2013. He now returns to the field with them as head coach.

“We are pleased to announce David Bulow as our new head coach,” Rob Ukrop, Richmond Kickers President and Board of Directors, said.  “We have been impressed with David's work within our Academy environment over the last several years, and we are excited for David to introduce his fresh soccer perspective into our first team squad. We know David to be an incredibly hard-working teammate, a tremendous competitor, and wonderful family man who values teamwork and camaraderie.” 

Bulow has been coaching the Richmond Kickers Youth Soccer Club and Richmond United U.S. Soccer Development Academy for eight years.

Bulow scored 45 goals and had 13 assists during his time with the Kickers.

“I am excited to be named the new head coach of the Richmond Kickers,” Bulow said. “It's an honor to be added to the list of head coaches of one of the most historic and storied clubs in US soccer.  I am very much looking forward to the challenges ahead.”

Bulow retired from professional soccer in 2013.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

  • SportsMore>>

  • AP source: Capitals re-sign Carlson to $64M, 8-year deal

    AP source: Capitals re-sign Carlson to $64M, 8-year deal

    By STEPHEN WHYNO AP Hockey WriterMore >>
    By STEPHEN WHYNO AP Hockey WriterMore >>

  • Heat add Tillman to Summer League roster

    Heat add Tillman to Summer League roster

    Friday, June 22 2018 6:20 PM EDT2018-06-22 22:20:55 GMT

    VCU forward Justin Tillman has agreed to play for the Miami Heat in the NBA Summer Leagues. The Heat are scheduled to field a summer league squad in Sacramento, Calif. July 2-5 and in Las Vegas, Nev. from July 6-17. 

    More >>

    VCU forward Justin Tillman has agreed to play for the Miami Heat in the NBA Summer Leagues. The Heat are scheduled to field a summer league squad in Sacramento, Calif. July 2-5 and in Las Vegas, Nev. from July 6-17. 

    More >>

  • UVA's Hall drafted by Oklahoma City Thunder

    UVA's Hall drafted by Oklahoma City Thunder

    Friday, June 22 2018 12:22 AM EDT2018-06-22 04:22:32 GMT

    Virginia guard Devon Hall was selected in the second round of Thursday's NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder (53rd overall). He becomes the fifth UVA player since 2012 to hear his named called on draft night. 

    More >>

    Virginia guard Devon Hall was selected in the second round of Thursday's NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder (53rd overall). He becomes the fifth UVA player since 2012 to hear his named called on draft night. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly