Former player named Richmond Kickers coach

The Richmond Kickers have named one of their former players as their new head coach for the remainder of the 2018 season.

David Bulow made 127 appearances with the Kickers from 2006-2009 and 2011-2013. He now returns to the field with them as head coach.

“We are pleased to announce David Bulow as our new head coach,” Rob Ukrop, Richmond Kickers President and Board of Directors, said. “We have been impressed with David's work within our Academy environment over the last several years, and we are excited for David to introduce his fresh soccer perspective into our first team squad. We know David to be an incredibly hard-working teammate, a tremendous competitor, and wonderful family man who values teamwork and camaraderie.”

Bulow has been coaching the Richmond Kickers Youth Soccer Club and Richmond United U.S. Soccer Development Academy for eight years.

Bulow scored 45 goals and had 13 assists during his time with the Kickers.

“I am excited to be named the new head coach of the Richmond Kickers,” Bulow said. “It's an honor to be added to the list of head coaches of one of the most historic and storied clubs in US soccer. I am very much looking forward to the challenges ahead.”

Bulow retired from professional soccer in 2013.

