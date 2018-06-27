Police: Woman drove drunk to pick up man charged with DWI - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Police: Woman drove drunk to pick up man charged with DWI

MOUNT OLIVE , N.J. (AP) - Authorities say a woman drove drunk to a New Jersey police station where she was picking up a man who had been charged with drunken driving.

Mount Olive police say 49-year-old Melissa Vitale, of Rockaway, appeared impaired when she arrived at the station. She was soon charged with drunken driving after she allegedly failed sobriety tests.

Authorities say 45-year-old Robert Woolf, of Washington, had called Vitale and asked her to pick him up after he had been charged with drunken driving. Woolf was arrested after he allegedly made an illegal turn from Route 46.

It wasn't known Wednesday if either Vitale or Woolf retained attorneys.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Nobel laureate Mario Vargas Llosa leaves hospital after fall

    Nobel laureate Mario Vargas Llosa leaves hospital after fall

    Friday, June 22 2018 10:53 AM EDT2018-06-22 14:53:55 GMT
    Wednesday, June 27 2018 4:10 PM EDT2018-06-27 20:10:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa de Olza, File). FILE - In this April 24, 2013 file photo, Peruvian writer and Nobel Prize winner in literature Mario Vargas Llosa smiles during a press conference at the presentation of a new theater play in Madrid, Spain. Vargas...(AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa de Olza, File). FILE - In this April 24, 2013 file photo, Peruvian writer and Nobel Prize winner in literature Mario Vargas Llosa smiles during a press conference at the presentation of a new theater play in Madrid, Spain. Vargas...
    Nobel laureate Mario Vargas Llosa has been discharged from a Madrid hospital, 24 hours after sustaining light injuries in a fall at home.More >>
    Nobel laureate Mario Vargas Llosa has been discharged from a Madrid hospital, 24 hours after sustaining light injuries in a fall at home.More >>

  • Han Solo's Blaster from 'Return of the Jedi' tops auction

    Han Solo's Blaster from 'Return of the Jedi' tops auction

    Saturday, June 23 2018 11:13 PM EDT2018-06-24 03:13:59 GMT
    Wednesday, June 27 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-06-27 20:05:15 GMT
    (Julien's Auctions via AP). This photo provided by Julien's Auctions shows character Han Solo's BlasTech DL-44 blaster from the Star Wars trilogy film "Return of the Jedi" (Lucasfilm, 1983) that sold for $550,000 at Julien's Auctions Hollywood Legends ...(Julien's Auctions via AP). This photo provided by Julien's Auctions shows character Han Solo's BlasTech DL-44 blaster from the Star Wars trilogy film "Return of the Jedi" (Lucasfilm, 1983) that sold for $550,000 at Julien's Auctions Hollywood Legends ...
    Han Solo's Blaster from the "Return of the Jedi" has sold for $550,000 at a Las Vegas auction.More >>
    Han Solo's Blaster from the "Return of the Jedi" has sold for $550,000 at a Las Vegas auction.More >>

  • Science Says: What makes something truly addictive

    Science Says: What makes something truly addictive

    Thursday, June 21 2018 2:51 AM EDT2018-06-21 06:51:50 GMT
    Wednesday, June 27 2018 4:04 PM EDT2018-06-27 20:04:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2013 file photo, a college student plays a computer game at an Internet cafe in Seoul, South Korea. On Monday, 18, 2018, the World Health Organization said that compulsively playing video ga...(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2013 file photo, a college student plays a computer game at an Internet cafe in Seoul, South Korea. On Monday, 18, 2018, the World Health Organization said that compulsively playing video ga...
    Video game "addiction" decision renews debate over whether behaviors can cause same kind of illness as drugs.More >>
    Video game "addiction" decision renews debate over whether behaviors can cause same kind of illness as drugs.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly