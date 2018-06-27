Blind man dying from leukemia has no access to running water

A Chesterfield man, who says he's dying from leukemia, contacted 12 On Your Side because he needs a basic necessity: running water.

He's been living without it for months and is desperate for help.

"It's been a lot, lot of struggles,” says Boyd Martin.

Struggle seems to characterize Martin's life. He has been struggling without running water since March, after a wind storm came through and damaged his well. A plumber said the foot valve needs to be replaced.

"But they said normally when they replace the foot valve, they replace the pump, because something about replacing the foot valve makes the pump go bad,” Martin said. “They gave me a price of $1500 to replace it."

Boyd says he doesn't have that kind of money, so he and his three dogs have been living off of bottled water.

"This is the pan that I use to wash and do my dishes and bathe and do my laundry,” Martin said. “And I use about 15 gallons of water a week to survive and drink and give water for the dogs."

His only income is the $1000 a month he gets in disability.

"Between paying my utilities and buying food, it only leaves me about $50 left over a month, so coming up with $1500 is not very easy at all,” Martin said.

A quick glance around Boyd's house lets you know water is not his only struggle. He lives in a home that is in major disrepair and infested with bugs.

It belonged to his parents. He cared for them until they passed. Then two years ago, he was diagnosed with stage four leukemia.

"The doctor gave me three to five years as a possible...to be able to survive the disease,” Martin said.

As a result of the leukemia, Boyd has lost his sight.

Weeks before he was diagnosed he married the love of his life. But after he suddenly became sick and was no longer able to work - she bolted.

"When I first got sick, she said if I died, she would want to crawl into the casket with me, and I guess she changed her mind,” Martin said.

Boyd has also been diagnosed with a MRSA infection, which is why running water is that much more important for cleanliness. Right now, he's boiling water every day.

"That's my routine, I do it every day,” Martin said. “I boil water every day to try to use as hot water as I can to keep the germs down. Every day, I run the risk between the leukemia and the MRSA of any kind of germs could be very serious and put me in infection."

He says he knows his situation is dire, but it's better than being homeless. He says he would be satisfied if he just had water.

"I've always spent my life helping others, so it's been a real struggle asking for help,” Martin said. "It's just been one kick in the teeth after another."

If you'd like to help Boyd Martin, send Eric Philips a message on his Facebook page.

