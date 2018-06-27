Free admission to Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden for July 4 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Free admission to Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden for July 4

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden will waive its entrance fee July 4.

Fireworks and outside food are not allowed, but the Garden is advising visitors to be prepared for the weather with sunscreen and water bottles and to bring chairs and blankets. Indoor cooling areas will be available.

