Chesterfield boy copes with rare brain disorder

A 6-year-old Chesterfield boy is learning to navigate through life with a rare brain disorder.

Mason Myers was born missing many of the connecting fibers between the left and right sides of his brain. The disorder is called agenesis of the corpus callosum (ACC).

Tasks that other children easily conquer, like playing on a jungle gym, take much more mental energy for Mason. ACC causes developmental delays, trouble with motor skills, and difficulty speaking or understanding social cues.

"[Mason] doesn't recognize sarcasm. Emotional situations are very difficult for him,” said Mason’s father, Rick Myers.

Myers said they were fortunate Mason was diagnosed at only 18 months old with ACC. The only way to detect the disorder is through an MRI.

"An MRI is not something that people do frequently or commonly. We just lucked into it, because the neurologist said, 'I think he might have had a stroke, so let's go ahead and do the MRI,’" Myers said.

Mason and his family want to make others aware of the condition, so they can get properly diagnosed, too.

Many of the symptoms of ACC are similar to autism and other developmental disorders. Experts suspect that many who have it may not even realize it - confusing the disorder for something else.

Since Mason is so young, he's already started to re-train his brain with the help of therapy.

"Instead of going from A to B, he can go from A to C to B, and he can work his way around different things,” Myers said.

Mason can walk, run, play mini-golf and video games with his brother and sister. He does have his difficulties, but his parents say many suffer from much more severe cases of ACC - unable to even communicate.

Myers said one of the most difficult parts about ACC is that you never know how limiting it will ultimately be.

"There's just so much uncertainty with this disorder,” Myers said. “The neurologist told us that he may walk at two years old...He may never walk. He may be able to feed himself. He may never. He may never talk.”

Thankfully, Mason can talk and happily sings, “I’m a Rockstar” while playing on a toy guitar.

