The internet is trolling The Bachelorette’s decision to feature Richmond

Main Street Station and its clock tower are set to be featured on the Bachelorette. (Source: NBC12) Main Street Station and its clock tower are set to be featured on the Bachelorette. (Source: NBC12)
An iconic Richmond landmark will be featured in the current season of the Bachelorette, and the internet is trolling the decision to move the season here. 

NBC12's Andrew Freiden and RVA Coffee Stain have been fighting back against the haters. 

Main Street Station and its clock tower will be seen in an upcoming episode.

Constructed in 1901, Main Street Station is the city’s downtown historic train station. The multimodal transportation center serves AMTRAK’s northeast corridor, intercity bus service, the Virginia Capital Bike Trail, Megabus and more.

Each year, 65 million people pass through the landmark station. It also houses Virginia’s Capital City Welcome Center.  

You can catch this beauty on TV Monday, July 2 at 8 p.m.

