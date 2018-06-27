The internet is trolling The Bachelorette’s decision to feature Richmond

Main Street Station and its clock tower are set to be featured on the Bachelorette. (Source: NBC12)

An iconic Richmond landmark will be featured in the current season of the Bachelorette, and the internet is trolling the decision to move the season here.

NBC12's Andrew Freiden and RVA Coffee Stain have been fighting back against the haters.

LOL stands for Land of Love here in Richmond “kelsm” so yes The bachelorette came here instead of your dumpy hometown

#sexyRVA https://t.co/WkTzgugBR4 — Andrew Freiden (@AndrewNBC12) June 26, 2018

Because Virginia is for lovers, Claire.

And Richmond is widely known as the city that has the most attractive people in North America. https://t.co/h17KvkAdyY — Andrew Freiden (@AndrewNBC12) June 26, 2018

You could walk around & pick up chicken bones, wait in an enormous line for a donut at a farmer’s market OR JUST COME and find out what OUR amazing city has to offer https://t.co/CjNWy57Ksa — RVA Coffee Stain (@RVACoffeeStain) June 26, 2018

BUDGET!? Do you know how much craft cocktails are in Richmond? This is probably ABC’s most expensive trip https://t.co/shkT6eVbN5 — RVA Coffee Stain (@RVACoffeeStain) June 26, 2018

Main Street Station and its clock tower will be seen in an upcoming episode.

Constructed in 1901, Main Street Station is the city’s downtown historic train station. The multimodal transportation center serves AMTRAK’s northeast corridor, intercity bus service, the Virginia Capital Bike Trail, Megabus and more.

Each year, 65 million people pass through the landmark station. It also houses Virginia’s Capital City Welcome Center.

You can catch this beauty on TV Monday, July 2 at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12