Marine veteran to reunite with military dog after battling cancer

A Richmond Marine Corps veteran will reunite with his military dog after years of fighting overseas and stateside dealing with another battle - cancer.

Joseph Fahrenbach served with military dog Fuli from December 2012 to January 2015, including a six-month deployment to Afghanistan.

In July 2017 Fahrenbach was diagnosed with Leukemia, and two months later discovered Fuli would enter retirement in May 2018.

“Thankfully a donor in Germany was a match for Fahrenbach, and [the Marine vet] underwent a stem cell transplant at VCU Massey Cancer Center in January 2018,” said John Wallace, a spokesman for VCU Massey Cancer Center.

Fahrenbach attempted to adopt Fuli, but due to his diagnosis, the future was uncertain.

That’s when Mission K9 Rescue stepped in. The non-profit is devoted to serving retired or retiring military and police dogs.

The group offered to adopt Fuli until Fahrenbach recovered enough.

Wednesday Fuli will fly from Houston, Texas to Richmond to reunite with Fahrenbach.

VCU Massey Center works with Be The Match in registering bone marrow donors. The registry includes more than 19 million volunteers who are ready to donate their bone marrow. The group also has more than 249,000 cord blood units listed on the registry.

