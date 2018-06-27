Pulse ridership far exceeds daily goal on opening day

Opening day ridership far exceeded the daily goal for the Pulse routes. (Source: NBC12)

Whether it was free rides, excitement, curiosity or necessity, the new Pulse bus lines were a big hit on their opening day.

GRTC’s ridership goals are 3,500 per day. On Sunday, the new bus lines kicked off with 6,420 riders.

Ridership for Monday, the first weekday of operation, is not yet available.

The first week of Pulse service is being offered free.

