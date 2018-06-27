Nearly 25,000 riders hop on GRTC's Pulse bus lines in first 3 days

Opening day ridership far exceeded the daily goal for the Pulse routes. (Source: NBC12)

Whether it was free rides, excitement, curiosity or necessity, the new Pulse bus lines were a big hit on their opening day on Sunday.

And in the first few days, GRTC had nearly 25,000 riders take advantage of free rides on the new service.

GRTC’s ridership goals are 3,500 per day. On Sunday, the new bus lines kicked off with 6,420 riders.

On Monday, the first weekday of operation, there were 8,669 riders. Tuesday hit 7,968.

The first week of Pulse service is being offered free.

