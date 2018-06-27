Free Slurpees help launch summer program with city youth, police

It may not be the hottest day we've had all year, but Wednesday was still the perfect day for a free 7-Eleven Slurpee for more than a 100 kids with the Richmond Police Athletic Club.

The store kicked off its "Summer Chill" at a store on West Grace Street with Mayor Levar Stoney, Police Chief Alfred Durham and other members of the Richmond Police Department to hand out free Slurpees.

As part of the event, 7-Eleven donated $711 to the club, which allows youth in the city to participate in programs through out the year like basketball, flag football and the club’s band.

"In many communities," Durham explained, "there is a disconnect between the youth and the police department."

The club's summer season started Monday with 169 children in the program.

"That’s 169 kids that we’re going to have over eight weeks," said Durham. "We’re going to touch their lives, build those relationships and most importantly earn their trust."

In addition to the free Slurpees, the children got doughnuts and bright orange sunglasses.

"There’s nothing like having a Slurpee at 9:30 in the morning, right?" Mayor Stoney laughed.

