11th gun of year confiscated at Norfolk airport

This handgun was found loaded in a passenger's carry-on bag. (Source: TSA)

There have already been more guns confiscated at Norfolk International Airport than in all of 2017.

The 11th gun of the year was discovered Tuesday in the carry-on bag of a Kentucky man.

The gun was a loaded Glock 23 .40-caliber handgun. It is the third gun to be found at the airport this month.

While more guns have been found at the airport this year than 2017, 14 were found in 2016 and 16 were discovered in 2015.

TSA rules prohibit all firearms at security checkpoints. Firearms must be declared at airport check-in counters and be stored unloaded in a locked case.

