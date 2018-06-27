Son of former NBA star Ainge wins Utah County seat primary - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Son of former NBA star Ainge wins Utah County seat primary

(Ravell Call/The Deseret News via AP). Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, gives his victory speech in Provo, Utah, Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in the primary election for Utah's 3rd Congressional District. Curtis took a major step toward winning his first full term... (Ravell Call/The Deseret News via AP). Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, gives his victory speech in Provo, Utah, Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in the primary election for Utah's 3rd Congressional District. Curtis took a major step toward winning his first full term...
(Spenser Heaps/The Deseret News via AP). Chris Herrod, Republican primary candidate for Utah's 3rd Congressional District, takes a phone call at his home in Provo, Utah, on the night of the primary, Tuesday, June 26, 2018. (Spenser Heaps/The Deseret News via AP). Chris Herrod, Republican primary candidate for Utah's 3rd Congressional District, takes a phone call at his home in Provo, Utah, on the night of the primary, Tuesday, June 26, 2018.
(Ravell Call/The Deseret News via AP). Rep. John Curtis smiles after Chris Herrod called to concede, Tuesday, June 26. 2018, in Provo, Utah, in the Republican primary for Utah's 3rd Congressional District. (Ravell Call/The Deseret News via AP). Rep. John Curtis smiles after Chris Herrod called to concede, Tuesday, June 26. 2018, in Provo, Utah, in the Republican primary for Utah's 3rd Congressional District.
(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File). FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2017, file photo, Provo Mayor John Curtis speaks during town hall meeting, in Lehi, Utah.In a rematch of the 2017 special election to replace Rep. Jason Chaffetz, former Provo mayor Curtis looks to e... (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File). FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2017, file photo, Provo Mayor John Curtis speaks during town hall meeting, in Lehi, Utah.In a rematch of the 2017 special election to replace Rep. Jason Chaffetz, former Provo mayor Curtis looks to e...
(Isaac Hale/The Daily Herald via AP, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, May 29, 2018, file photo, Rep. John Curtis, left, and Chris Herrod shake hands at the start of Utah's Republican Primary debate for the 3rd Congressional District seat, held at KBYU St... (Isaac Hale/The Daily Herald via AP, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, May 29, 2018, file photo, Rep. John Curtis, left, and Chris Herrod shake hands at the start of Utah's Republican Primary debate for the 3rd Congressional District seat, held at KBYU St...

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - The son of former NBA star Danny Ainge has won the Republican primary for a county commission seat in Utah County.

Tanner Ainge told The Daily Herald in Provo his opponent, Tom Sakievich, called him Tuesday night to concede when Ainge was leading with about 70 percent of the vote. Results won't be final for about two weeks.

Ainge will be the heavy favorite in November for the commission seat that drew no Democratic challengers.

His only opponent in the bid to replace Utah County Commissioner Greg Graves will be a third-party candidate, Teri McCabe of United Utah.

Ainge lost last a congressional contest last year in a three-way race to replace former Republican Congressman Jason Chaffetz.

___

Information from: The Daily Herald, http://www.heraldextra.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

