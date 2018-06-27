Police ID body found in major league stadium as Minnesotan - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Police ID body found in major league stadium as Minnesotan

SMYRNA, Ga. (AP) - Police in suburban Atlanta say a body found inside a beer cooler at the major league home of the Atlanta Braves belongs to a Minnesota man who was doing contract work at the stadium.

Cobb County police on Wednesday identified him as 48-year-old Todd Keeling of White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

Authorities say Keeling had worked an overnight shift for a beverage vendor, and a co-worker from the company found his body inside the beer cooler at SunTrust Park before Tuesday's game between the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds.

Cobb County police spokeswoman Sarah O'Hara says an autopsy was planned Wednesday to help determine how the man died.

The Braves declined comment, referring reporters to the statement from Cobb County police.

SunTrust Park is northwest of Atlanta, near Smyrna, Georgia.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • MLB newsMore>>

  • Police ID body found in major league stadium as Minnesotan

    Police ID body found in major league stadium as Minnesotan

    Wednesday, June 27 2018 9:39 AM EDT2018-06-27 13:39:00 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 3:42 PM EDT2018-06-28 19:42:31 GMT
    Body of third-party contractor inside ballpark beer cooler before Reds-Braves game.More >>
    Body of third-party contractor inside ballpark beer cooler before Reds-Braves game.More >>

  • Loaisiga dominates, Judge homers as Yankees top Phillies 4-2

    Loaisiga dominates, Judge homers as Yankees top Phillies 4-2

    Monday, June 25 2018 10:46 PM EDT2018-06-26 02:46:52 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 3:26 PM EDT2018-06-28 19:26:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). New York Yankees' Aaron Judge rounds the bases after hitting a home run off Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Vince Velasquez during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 25, 2018, in Philadelphia.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). New York Yankees' Aaron Judge rounds the bases after hitting a home run off Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Vince Velasquez during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 25, 2018, in Philadelphia.
    Jonathan Loaisiga took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, Aaron Judge ripped his 20th homer and the New York Yankees snapped a three-game losing streak with a 4-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.More >>
    Jonathan Loaisiga took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, Aaron Judge ripped his 20th homer and the New York Yankees snapped a three-game losing streak with a 4-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.More >>

  • Cubs' Darvish feels soreness in triceps after rehab start

    Cubs' Darvish feels soreness in triceps after rehab start

    Monday, June 25 2018 9:04 PM EDT2018-06-26 01:04:34 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 3:26 PM EDT2018-06-28 19:26:20 GMT
    Chicago Cubs right-hander Yu Darvish pitched five sharp innings in a minor league rehabilitation start and soon could be back in the majors.More >>
    Chicago Cubs right-hander Yu Darvish pitched five sharp innings in a minor league rehabilitation start and soon could be back in the majors.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly