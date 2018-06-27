The Latest: For a change, no changes for Mexico vs. Sweden

(AP Photo/Petr David Josek). Argentina former soccer star Diego Maradona waves to the fans ahead of the group D match between Argentina and Nigeria, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, June 26,...

MOSCOW (AP) - The Latest on Wednesday at the World Cup (all times local):

4:25 p.m.

Notorious for tinkering, Mexico coach Juan Carlos Orosio has made no change to his lineup for the final World Cup group stage game against Sweden, relying on the selection that beat South Korea in the previous game. It's the first time he's sent out the same squad twice in a row since he took over in 2015.

Likewise, Sweden coach Janne Andersson is sticking with the team that took a 2-1 loss to 10-man Germany in the closing moments.

In a wide open Group F, Mexico leads with six points but isn't safe yet.

If defending champion Germany defeats South Korea on Wednesday and Sweden simultaneously beats Mexico, three teams would finish with six points. That would send it to tiebreakers that start with the best goal differential. If Mexico and South Korea win, Mexico would top the group and the other three teams would be equal on three points.

Lineups:

Mexico: Guillermo Ochoa, Carlos Salcedo, Miguel Layun, Carlos Vela, Javier Hernandez, Hector Moreno, Hector Herrera, Andres Guadrado, Edson Alvarez, Hirving Lozano, Jesus Gallardo.

Sweden: Robin Olsen, Mikael Lustig, Victor Lindelof, Andreas Granqvist, Ludwig Augustinsson, Sebastian Larsson, Albin Ekdal, Marcus Berg, Emil Forsberg, Viktor Claesson, Ola Toivonen.

___

4:15 p.m.

Joachim Loew has recalled playmaker Mesut Ozil and Sami Khedira to the starting lineup and dropped Thomas Mueller for Germany's last World Cup group match against South Korea.

Defending champion Germany is without suspended Jerome Boateng and injured midfielder Sebastian Rudy, but central defender Mats Hummels makes his return after recovering from a neck injury.

Attacking midfielder Leon Goretzka has been picked ahead of Mueller.

Ozil and Khedira were dropped against Sweden after a below-par performance in Germany's 1-0 loss to Mexico in its opening game. Germany got back on track with a stoppage-time winner from Toni Kroos against Sweden.

In a wide-open Group F topped by Mexico with six points, the Germans can qualify for the knockout round if they beat South Korea by at least two goals.

South Korea still has an outside chance of progressing, but needs a big win combined with Mexico beating Sweden in the other group match.

South Korea is without captain Ki Sung-yueng, who has been ruled out with a left calf injury.

Lineups:

Germany: Manuel Neuer, Jonas Hector, Mats Hummels, Sami Khedira, Toni Kroos, Timo Werner, Mesut Ozil, Marco Reus, Leon Goretzka, Niklas Suele, Joshua Kimmich

South Korea: Jo Hyeon-woo, Lee Yong, Yun Young-sun, Son Heung-min, Koo Ja-cheol, Hong Chul, Jung Woo-young, Lee Jae-sung, Moon Seon-min, Kim Young-gwon, Jang Hyun-soo

___

3:20 p.m.

Midfielder Abel Aguilar won't play for Colombia on Thursday against Senegal because of a left adductor injury.

Aguilar was injured in the first half of Colombia's 3-0 victory over Poland last Sunday in Kazan and had to be stretchered off the field.

Colombia coach Jose Peckerman said Aguilar would not be available in the team's decisive final group match in Samara, but he did not rule the 33-year-old veteran out of the rest of the tournament should Colombia advance.

Aguilar underwent an MRI to determine the extent of the injury. Peckerman said Wednesday the injury was not as serious as feared but it would still keep him out of the group finale.

Aguilar was replaced against Poland by Mateus Uribe.

___

2:50 p.m.

Injured defender Dani Alves has visited Brazil's national team ahead of its match against Serbia.

The Paris Saint-Germain player was dropped from the World Cup squad because of a right knee injury but will watch Wednesday's match in Moscow.

Alves had lunch with his former teammates at the hotel where Brazil is staying.

He says he needed to show his "good vibe" to the players on this important day for the team.

Alves says it will be special for him to watch the Selecao from the stands for the first time.

Brazil needs at least a draw against Serbia to advance to the round of 16.

___

12:25 p.m.

Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona says he is well after requiring medical treatment at a World Cup game in Russia.

Footage posted on social media showed Maradona apparently disoriented and being helped to climb stairs at Argentina's 2-1 win over Nigeria on Tuesday.

He had earlier been seen reacting emotionally to the game and showing a middle-finger salute when Argentina scored. TV footage also showed Maradona with his eyes closed for part of the game.

Maradona says he was dizzy and his "neck hurt a lot," so he was examined at the stadium.

Writing on Instagram underneath a picture of himself with medical staff, Maradona says, "I was checked by a doctor and he recommended me to go home before the second half, but I wanted to stay because we were risking it all. How could I leave?"

___

