Police looking for suspect in 7-Eleven armed robbery

Police are expected to release surveillance images of the suspect. (Source: NBC12)

Police are looking for the suspect in an overnight armed robbery in Richmond.

Richmond police said a man pointed a gun and demanded money at a 7-Eleven on Broad Street near Willow Lawn.

The man got away with cash.

No shots were fired, and there were no injuries.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage to determine the man’s identity, and are expected to release images of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

