NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - June 27

Here’s a quick look at your morning news:

What’s Going On?

A downed tree on I-95 is caused a major traffic backup south of Richmond. The lanes has since reopened.

State employees are now eligible for eight weeks of paid parental leave.

A restaurant owner in Chesterfield posted "Go back to Africa" in comments directed at Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA).

A Thing to Know:

Plastic straws are on their way out in several places, including restaurants in Richmond.

How’s the Weather?

It should be a pretty nice day, but we could see some heavy rain tonight.

What Day is It?

Wednesday, June 27 – National Ice Cream Day

Say What?

A man in Florida tried to fight an SUV.

Did You See the Game?

Aly Raisman said she’s still recovering from going public with sexual abuse allegations, and it has caused her to halt her workout regimen.

Adoptable Animal(s)

Winston is very sophisticated and wants to share some lifestyle tips with you.

Final Thought:

"Always remember you are absolutely unique. Just like everyone else." – Margaret Mead

