NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - June 27

Here’s a quick look at your morning news:
Winston is very sophisticated and wants to share some lifestyle tips with you.
"Always remember you are absolutely unique. Just like everyone else." – Margaret Mead
Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.
Officials in Virginia have a warning for residents wanting to get on the water - stay alert or, better yet, stay out.More >>
Officials in Virginia have a warning for residents wanting to get on the water - stay alert or, better yet, stay out.More >>
No shots were fired, and there were no injuries.More >>
No shots were fired, and there were no injuries.More >>
The tree is down south of Richmond, just south of the interchange with Route 288.More >>
The tree is down south of Richmond, just south of the interchange with Route 288.More >>
Here’s a quick look at your morning news.More >>
Here’s a quick look at your morning news.More >>
A Summerville woman facing third-degree assault charges in connection with an alleged assault at a Summerville pool faced a bond judge Tuesday afternoon.More >>
A Summerville woman facing third-degree assault charges in connection with an alleged assault at a Summerville pool faced a bond judge Tuesday afternoon.More >>
The district attorney said the coroner’s report on the baby would provide information they would consider as they decide how to proceed with the case.More >>
The district attorney said the coroner’s report on the baby would provide information they would consider as they decide how to proceed with the case.More >>
President Donald Trump declared victory as voters across seven states continued pushing the two major parties on divergent paths in a turbulent era.More >>
President Donald Trump declared victory as voters across seven states continued pushing the two major parties on divergent paths in a turbulent era.More >>
Two reported suspicious encounters involving two young children at two different local parks have their parents feeling uneasy and hyper-aware.More >>
Two reported suspicious encounters involving two young children at two different local parks have their parents feeling uneasy and hyper-aware.More >>
"Patrons who ate at Hardee's restaurant on Little Rock Road in Charlotte between June 13 and 23 should receive a hepatitis A vaccination as soon as possible," health officials say.More >>
"Patrons who ate at Hardee's restaurant on Little Rock Road in Charlotte between June 13 and 23 should receive a hepatitis A vaccination as soon as possible," health officials say.More >>