Serena Williams seeded 25th at Wimbledon

LONDON (AP) - Serena Williams has been seeded 25th for the women's singles tournament at Wimbledon, the All England Club has announced.

The 36-year-old American, who has returned to competitive tennis following the birth of her daughter last September, is currently ranked 183rd. The All England Club usually follows the latest ranking list but can make a change if deemed "necessary to produce a balanced draw."

The 23-time Grand Slam champion has won Wimbledon seven times.

Simona Halep tops the women's seedings.

Roger Federer is the top-seeded player in the men's tournament, followed by Rafael Nadal, Marin Cilic, Alexander Zverev and Juan Martin del Potro.

