The fallen tree is causing a major traffic delay. (Source: VDOT)

A fallen tree caused a major traffic backup on I-95 south early Wednesday morning.

The tree fell south of Richmond, just south of the interchange with Route 288.

VDOT reported there is also a crash associated with the fallen tree.

The tree was removed and traffic flow was restored by 6:30 a.m.

