Maradona says he's well after being treated at World Cup

MOSCOW (AP) - Argentine football great Diego Maradona says he is well after requiring medical treatment at a World Cup game in Russia.

Footage posted on social media showed Maradona apparently disoriented and being helped to climb stairs at Argentina's 2-1 win over Nigeria on Tuesday.

He had earlier been seen reacting emotionally to the game and showing a middle-finger salute when Argentina scored. TV footage also showed Maradona with his eyes closed for part of the game.

Maradona says he was dizzy and his "neck hurt a lot," so he was examined at the stadium.

Writing on Instagram underneath a picture of himself with medical staff, Maradona says "I was checked by a doctor and he recommended me to go home before the second half, but I wanted to stay because we were risking it all. How could I leave?"

