CBS Sports hires former NFL ref Steratore as rules analyst - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

CBS Sports hires former NFL ref Steratore as rules analyst

(AP Photo/David Richard, File). FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2016, file photo, referee Gene Steratore stands of the field before an NFL game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals in Cleveland. CBS Sports has hired Steratore as a rules anal... (AP Photo/David Richard, File). FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2016, file photo, referee Gene Steratore stands of the field before an NFL game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals in Cleveland. CBS Sports has hired Steratore as a rules anal...

NEW YORK (AP) - CBS Sports has hired former referee Gene Steratore as a rules analyst for its NFL broadcasts.

Steratore retired this offseason after leading the officiating crew at the Super Bowl in Minneapolis. He says that after 15 years of officiating in the NFL, "it's time to hang up my whistle for a new challenge."

CBS Sports announced Tuesday that Steratore would provide analysis in New York on Sundays throughout the NFL season. He will join announcers in the booth for its Thanksgiving and NFL playoff coverage, including the Super Bowl, which is in Atlanta next year.

Steratore also will provide analysis during CBS Sports' college basketball coverage, including the NCAA men's championship. He started officiating college basketball in 1997 and finished as a Big Ten primary official.

Says Sean McManus, chairman of CBS Sports, "His strong communication skills combined with his knowledge of the rules will allow him to quickly interpret and explain the calls, giving viewers a better understanding of the rules and enhancing our overall coverage."

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • CBS Sports hires former NFL ref Steratore as rules analyst

    CBS Sports hires former NFL ref Steratore as rules analyst

    Wednesday, June 27 2018 4:45 AM EDT2018-06-27 08:45:47 GMT
    Wednesday, June 27 2018 5:45 AM EDT2018-06-27 09:45:54 GMT
    (AP Photo/David Richard, File). FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2016, file photo, referee Gene Steratore stands of the field before an NFL game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals in Cleveland. CBS Sports has hired Steratore as a rules anal...(AP Photo/David Richard, File). FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2016, file photo, referee Gene Steratore stands of the field before an NFL game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals in Cleveland. CBS Sports has hired Steratore as a rules anal...
    CBS Sports hires former referee Gene Steratore as rules analyst for its NFL broadcasts.More >>
    CBS Sports hires former referee Gene Steratore as rules analyst for its NFL broadcasts.More >>

  • Judge denies rapper Meek Mill's request for new trial

    Judge denies rapper Meek Mill's request for new trial

    Tuesday, June 26 2018 11:05 AM EDT2018-06-26 15:05:09 GMT
    Wednesday, June 27 2018 5:45 AM EDT2018-06-27 09:45:52 GMT
    A Philadelphia judge has denied rapper Meek Mill's petition for a new trial in his decade-old drug and gun convictions despite support by the district attorney's office.More >>
    A Philadelphia judge has denied rapper Meek Mill's petition for a new trial in his decade-old drug and gun convictions despite support by the district attorney's office.More >>

  • Grammys to increase nominees in top categories from 5 to 8

    Grammys to increase nominees in top categories from 5 to 8

    Tuesday, June 26 2018 10:04 AM EDT2018-06-26 14:04:59 GMT
    Wednesday, June 27 2018 5:45 AM EDT2018-06-27 09:45:51 GMT
    The Grammy Awards are extending the number of nominees in its top categories from five to eight.More >>
    The Grammy Awards are extending the number of nominees in its top categories from five to eight.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly