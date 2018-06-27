$273 million in valuables seized in Malaysia's ex-PM probe

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) - Malaysian police say the total value of cash, jewelry and hundreds of watches and handbags seized from properties linked to former Prime Minister Najib Razak in a money-laundering investigation amounted to $273 million.
Commercial crime investigations chief Amar Singh calls it "biggest seizure in Malaysia's history."
Singh says the items comprised 12,000 pieces of jewelry, 567 handbags, 423 watches and 234 sunglasses. He says the jewelry includes 2,200 rings, 1,400 necklaces, 2,100 bracelets, 2,800 pair of earrings, 1,600 brooches and 14 tiaras.
Allegations of corruption at the defunct 1MDB state investment fund that Najib set up led to the shocking defeat of his coalition in May 9 elections.
Najib and his wife have been barred from leaving the country. They have denied any wrongdoing.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
