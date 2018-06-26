"Go back to Africa": Chesterfield business owner criticized over Facebook post

A Chesterfield business is under a cloud of criticism after remarks from the owner on Facebook. (Source: NBC12)

A Chesterfield business is under a cloud of criticism after a restaurant owner is accused of posting a racist message on her personal Facebook Page.

The comment on Judy Maxie's page told Congresswoman Maxine Waters to go back to Africa, as the owner of Caddy's restaurant accused Waters of being racist.

In a matter of hours, criticism over Judy Maxie's comments led her restaurant to disable its Facebook page. Maxie appears to have deleted her original account as well.

The post that ignited the controversy said, "Maxine Waters, shut your your [sic] big fat lips, no one wants to hear your rasium [sic] remarks...Go back to Africa where youre [sic] from."

It appeared on Maxie's Facebook page Monday. Maxie owns Caddy's Restaurant on Midlothian Turnpike.

Her comments were aimed at the California Congresswoman, who is known to not hold back her disapproval of President Trump.

Since Maxie's offensive rant, there has been growing reaction in response.

"Since I'm black and we should go back to Africa, I'm probably not welcomed here," said one reply.

"To hear anyone talking about sending somebody back to Africa is very upsetting. Just in the fact that we all come from different places, that's what makes America great," said Deon Hamner, who has dined at Caddy's before but believes the owner's views may keep him and others away.

"If you want to alienate your business by blocking out a group of people, then good luck to you,” Hamner added.

Prior to it being deleted, Maxie's social media page revealed a history of opinionated and controversial comments.

"I am not a rasist [sic], I believe every home should have a color TV," Maxie said in a post.

Another one of Maxie's posts read, "'I'm proud to be white' I bet no one passes this on because they are scared of be [sic] called a racist."

Last month, Maxie shared a post standing in agreement with TV star Roseann Barr, after Barr's racially-insensitive comments on Twitter.

Caitlin Smith, a regular at Caddy's, says she's shocked, but she does not want the owner's comments to have a negative impact on the restaurant.

"[Caddy's] is a family. A family of all walks of life. Every age, every gender, and every lifestyle," said Smith. "I never felt anything but love and acceptance in here."

As for Deon Hamner, he says he will not go back to the restaurant "unless it has new ownership."

In a response to one person's criticism on Facebook, Maxie wrote, "Sorry. If everybody else can speak what they think, I can too. It is a country that we have freedom of speech and I use [mine] quite often."

Another post hours later on a new Facebook account asked the public to excuse her for her "temper" and adds “I love everyone."

