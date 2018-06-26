Victim in hospital after shooting near Petersburg apartment

Petersburg Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital on Tuesday.
The shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 400 block of Roberts Avenue, near the Jessie Lee Apartments.
Police say the victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to South Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Police have not released any information on any suspects or what led to the shooting at this time.
If you have any information that can help, call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.
