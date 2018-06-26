AP Source: Wiz send Marcin Gortat to Clips for Austin Rivers

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Sports Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - A person familiar with the deal says that the Washington Wizards have agreed to trade center Marcin Gortat to the Los Angeles Clippers for guard Austin Rivers.

The 1-for-1 deal was described to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Tuesday because neither team had announced the swap.

Both players are entering the final season of their contracts.

The 34-year-old Gortat is a durable, screen-setting big man who has played 12 years in the NBA, the past five with Washington. He averaged 8.4 points and 7.6 rebounds last season, his lowest numbers since 2009-10, when he was with the Orlando Magic. The Wizards finished eighth in the Eastern Conference and lost in the first round of the playoffs to No. 1 seed Toronto.

Rivers, who turns 26 in August, averaged a career-best 15.1 points and four assists last season while playing for his father, Doc, the Clippers' coach.

