Ex-Virginia Tech student sentenced in slaying of 13-year-old girl

A former Virginia Tech student, convicted of killing a 13-year-old girl to hide his relationship with her, will spend the next 50 years in prison.

David Eisenhauer faced life in prison for the stabbing death of Nicole Lovell, a 7th-grader from Blacksburg. Investigators believe Eisenhauer met Lovell through the Kik app and had an inappropriate relationship with her.

According to Blacksburg police Chief Anthony Wilson, Eisenhauer didn't lead authorities to Lovell's body or confess to the murder. Authorities managed to piece everything together after going through social media, several tips and other information related to the case.

Eisenhauer pleaded no contest to the murder in February. He was sentenced on Tuesday to 75 years with 25 suspended.

He apologized in court, saying that he's "forever sorry."

His alleged accomplice, Natalie Keepers, will stand trial in September.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12