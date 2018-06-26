Sheriff: Suspects break into car, use stolen credit cards

Deputies are searching for these two suspects. (Source: Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

The Hanover County Sheriff's Office needs your help to identify two suspects accused of breaking into a vehicle, stealing a wallet and using the victim's credit cards.

The theft happened on June 16 outside of a business in the 6300 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike. Investigators say the suspects broke the driver’s side window of the victim’s vehicle and stole the victim's wallet.

Later that day, the suspects were spotted using the victim's credit cards at businesses in Mechanicsville and Henrico.

If you can help identify either of the suspects, call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

