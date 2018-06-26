Richmond restaurants take up ban on plastic straws

Restaurants in Richmond are finding that most of their straws go to waste. (Source: NBC12)

Straw or no straw? For most people it's a personal preference, but a few restaurants in Richmond are finding that most of their straws go to waste.

This comes as movements are sweeping across the country to stop using plastic straws altogether.

It's something you may not even notice - you go to a restaurant, order a drink, and they put a straw right in your glass.

"When you're bartending, ice and drink and straw in there," said Jake Crocker, owner of F.W. Sullivan's.

Some restaurants are cutting back on that method, calling for a ban on plastic straws. Crocker found out through a survey that most of his customers don't even use them.

"No one was more surprised than I was. 100 percent no straws," said Crocker.

That gave him the idea to cut them all out. Last week, the restaurant got in their last order of plastic straws.

"It's not like we're trying to nickel and dime, trying to save money on straws, but it's a good move for the environment," said Crocker.

Restaurants are trying to make a positive impact on the environment by giving customers the option to use biodegradable paper straws or request plastic ones. It may seem very small, but Crocker believes it'll make a difference.

"If we can play a roll to keep these out of rivers, streams and landfills, it's going to add up," said Crocker.

Other Richmond restaurants have joined the movement, and Crocker thinks it won't be long before the straw ban is the new norm.

"By this time next year, you're going to see cities and restaurants go straw-less," said Crocker.

Straws will still be available; ask your server for one, and they will bring it to you.

