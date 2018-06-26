6 people rescued from James River

No one was injured in the incident. (Source: NBC12)

The Richmond Fire Department rescued six people Tuesday afternoon at Pony Pasture.

The people who were stuck were in or around the Z Dam, according to the Richmond Fire Department.

No injuries were reported in the incident, which happened at 4:10 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12