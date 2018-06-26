6 people rescued from James River - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

6 people rescued from James River

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

The Richmond Fire Department rescued six people Tuesday afternoon at Pony Pasture. 

The people who were stuck were in or around the Z Dam, according to the Richmond Fire Department. 

No injuries were reported in the incident, which happened at 4:10 p.m. 

