6 people rescued from James River

The Richmond Fire Department rescued six people Tuesday afternoon at Pony Pasture.
The people who were stuck were in or around the Z Dam, according to the Richmond Fire Department.
No injuries were reported in the incident, which happened at 4:10 p.m.
