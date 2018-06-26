Fireworks safety tips for the Fourth of July - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Fireworks safety tips for the Fourth of July

(WWBT) -

Independence Day is approaching and we have all you need to know about safety tips and laws for fireworks in Virginia.

12 About Town has the laws and safety tips to keep everyone safe this holiday.

There are a variety of places to go this 4th of July to watch fireworks, if you plan on buying your own, make sure you're aware of the rules for fireworks in Virginia.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly