Officials urge caution after debris spotted in and along Rappahannock River

Debris has washed on shore of the Rappahannock River this week. (Source: NBC12)

Officials in Virginia have a warning for residents wanting to get on the water - stay alert or, better yet, stay out.

Many NBC12 viewers this week have sent us photos from the Rappahannock River with debris washing ashore.

"We have a full moon, high tides and all this rain coming down,” said Conservation Police Officer Greg Hall, with the VA Dept. Game & Inland Fisheries. “We're having trees and debris and posts, all types of trash in the water, floating in and just below the surface of the water."

Hall said the agency urges boaters to stay off the Rappahannock and surrounding rivers during these conditions.

“We’ve already had a few [water rescues],” he said. “We’ve had stranded boaters, and I’ve had a situation where a canoe overturned and some folks were out in the river when they probably shouldn’t have been.”

As the amount of debris continues to wash ashore, it’s causing issues and concerns for homeowners along the river.

"[It’s causing] damage to all the retaining walls,” said Brandy Smith, of Dunnsville. “People still have boats stuck in the water… It's going to be a lot to clean up."

While the swift current and windy conditions are somewhat normal for the Rappahannock, Smith said the sight of huge debris is not.

“We’ve had hurricanes come through, but nothing like this,” she said.

"I've seen it bad, but not with all this trash in the water," Hall added.

Some vacationers are now avoiding hitting the water because of the debris.

"I've been coming down here 25 years and I've never seen debris this big,” said Trey Almeida. “Earlier this morning you could see 30, 40 foot trees still with greenery going down the channel.”

Almeida he had to pull some boats out of the water because of the conditions.

"There's a John boat that we pull crab pots up with and a log had hit that," he said.

"My friend hit a tree with her pontoon boat while she was out there," Smith added.

But perhaps the greatest danger isn't what you can see, it's what you can't.

"Just below the surface, about a foot below, there's just as much [debris] floating there as there is floating on the surface,” Hall said. “If you're in a boat and going down the river, the propeller is going to hang down another foot and a half, two feet, and that's what's going to smack the log. That’s what’s going to toss you out of the boat or make you have an accident."

Hall said boaters should expect the river to have these conditions for the next several weeks, and urge people to use caution if you do hit the water.

The Department of Game & Inland Fisheries suggests checking local river conditions at the American Whitewater website, along with paying attention to local forecasts.

Some boat ramps are closed due to the flooding across the area. Officials also urge boaters to use life jackets when out on the water.

