Business hires people with disabilities for their abilities

A small Henrico business is making an impact in the community by hiring people with disabilities for their abilities.

The business is called Office Pride. It's located on West Williamsburg Road in Sandston and is owned by Sheri Marshall.

"The opportunity came back in October of 2015," Marshall said.

Marshall had been in business for a little over a year-and-a-half when she received a job application from someone on Craigslist.

"When I reached out to him, I got in touch with his job coach instead," Marshall said.

That job coach was from a non-profit. He was helping a man with disabilities find a job. Sheri Marshall offered him the position.

"I just knew right then and there when I hired this gentleman, who is still with me by the way, I could see this was an area that was in real need," Marshall said.

So she set out to do something about it.

"Right now, I have a whole team of about 16 employees, and out of that, I have seven who come from various services and organizations in the county," Marshall said. "It's something I have a passion for, and they are wonderful people to work with."

Those seven employees have various disabilities, but when they are working, they are only looked at for their abilities. They are called "technicians" at Office Pride, and they clean businesses around the Richmond region.

"It makes doing this business worthwhile, because I'm able to open up the doors for people," Marshall said.

Marshall works with several county and private organizations, including Henrico-area Mental Health and Disability services. They employ job coaches, who help people with disabilities transition into work life. Larry Katz is one of their job coaches.

"We do a fade out, because we don't want them too dependent on us," Katz said. "Eventually, they are going to have to do the job on their own."

The job provides meaning, independence and pride to the employees' lives, but it also gives a business workers who care and want to be there.

To learn more about Office Pride and to inquire about job opportunities, you can visit their website.

If you need a job coach, you can contact the Department of Aging and Rehabilitation Services or your local mental health and disability services office.

