Washed out roads in Hanover County to reopen by late summer

"Even though it looks like no work is happening, there’s always planning going on," said Bethanie Glover, VDOT. (Source: NBC12)

VDOT says they anticipate completely reopening Route 30 near Kings Dominion and Route 54 in Ashland by late summer. (Source: NBC12)

The washed out roads in Hanover County from May still look like the aftermath of a natural disaster. And the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says it may look like that for awhile.

The good news - VDOT has an idea of when washed out roads will become a thing of the past

"Even though it looks like no work is happening, there’s always planning going on," said Bethanie Glover, VDOT.

Unfortunately, that future planning won't reopen the roads anytime soon.

The department says they anticipate completely reopening Route 30 near Kings Dominion and Route 54 in Ashland by late summer.

"We had a lot of damage to tend to, especially in Hanover County that we’re not used to seeing," said Glover.

That was back in early May. The recent floods in June didn’t help either.

A spokesperson says Route 30 is well on its way, but Route 54 at the intersection of Patrick Henry and Independence isn't a typical road repair.

The road is so blocked off and ripped up that people are wondering if a bridge is going in it’s place.

"Route 54 is a really unique situation," said Glover. "They’re complex because we have the dam beneath the roadway as well as some underground utilities that we need to work around."

Luckily, VDOT isn’t the only department involved - The Department of Conservation Recreation, the US Army Corps of Engineers and Hanover County are all helping with construction.

VDOT also says Route 686, or Horseshoe Bridge in Hanover has already been repaired, although drivers should expect some delays as they finalize the pavement.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12