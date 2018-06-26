Sheriff: Body found is missing Dinwiddie teen; suspect arrested

The missing girl's godmother says a body has been found near her home. (Source: NBC12)

Ke'Asia Andrea Adkins was last seen on June 25. (Source: Dinwiddie Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff confirms missing teen Ke'Asia Adkins' body has been found near her home in Dinwiddie, and a suspect is in custody.

Investigators responded to the 5900 block of Sentry Hill Court at 7 a.m. Thursday morning. The body was sent to the medical examiner's office for identification and cause of death. Officials confirmed the identity of the 17-year-old on Thursday afternoon.

Adkins has been missing since Monday in what was described as an "extremely unusual" circumstance.

Now there is an arrest in the case. 21-year-old Anton Deonte Coleman is charged with one count of abduction.

The sheriff's office says the Dinwiddie High School student was last seen at her home Monday around 9 a.m. in the 5900 block of Sentry Hill Court in North Dinwiddie.

Family members say that Adkins had just made the varsity cheerleading squad.

"Ke'Asia does not have a history of running away and her disappearance is extremely unusual," the sheriff's office said. "No clothing description is available."

Dinwiddie High School will provide grief counselors for students at the school Monday, July 2 and Tuesday, July 3 from 7 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

The school released the following statement:

The Dinwiddie High School community suffered a tragic loss on June 28 when rising junior and Varsity Cheerleader Ke’Asia Adkins died. It is a very sad day for Dinwiddie High School. The thoughts and prayers of the entire Dinwiddie County Public Schools’ community go out to her family. Ke’Asia was a beautiful young lady who was a General through and through. She will be greatly missed by the entire Dinwiddie High School family, especially her friends, teammates, teachers and staff. .

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office at 804-469-4550 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

