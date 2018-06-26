Police confirm body found near home of missing Dinwiddie teen

The DMV said in a press release that the fee had not been adjusted since the 1980 and remains lower than similar fees charged by other states.More >>
The Richmond Police Department will once again display steady blue lights on their vehicles beginning July 1.More >>
A man is fighting for his life after police say he tried to run from an officer on I-95 on Thursday afternoon.More >>
The Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a 17-year-old girl last seen Monday morning.More >>
Drivers hitting the road next week for the 4th of July should expect to be shelling out more for gas.More >>
After months of unexplained stomach issues, pain, and weight gain a Montgomery woman now has answers.More >>
Tens of thousands of children are injured every year on slides.More >>
About a third of breakfasts are eaten away from home, making the healthfulness of fast-food breakfasts that much more important.More >>
The second day of testimony in the murder trial of Joshua Peterman began Wednesday morning with more graphic details about the 2015 murder of Tena Broadus.More >>
The bull snake was too smart to get tossed by the windshield wipers, latching on and then retreating under the hood, forcing the man to pull his car over.More >>
A Mississippi family has mixed feelings of mourning and pride after a man saved a child's life, but tragically lost his own.More >>
The man has reportedly called authorities to get him a glass of milk and to retrieve his cellphone for across the room.More >>
While their mother faces child abuse charges, the 6-and 10-year-old boys have been placed in the care of social services.More >>
Firefighters captured the snake and cut off its head.More >>
The online retailer, wanting more control over how its packages are delivered, rolled out a program Thursday that lets entrepreneurs around the country launch businesses that deliver Amazon packages.More >>
