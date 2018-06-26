Police confirm body found near home of missing Dinwiddie teen

The missing girl's godmother says a body has been found near her home. (Source: NBC12)

Ke'Asia Andrea Adkins was last seen on June 25. (Source: Dinwiddie Sheriff's Office)

Police confirmed the body of an African-American female was found near the home a missing teenager in Dinwiddie.

Police responded to the 5900 block of Sentry Hill Court at 7 a.m. Thursday morning. The body has been taken to the medical examiner's office to be identified and determine a cause of death.

The body was found near the home of Ke-Asia Adkins where a vigil was held for the girl Wednesday night.

Adkins has been missing since Monday in what was described as an "extremely unusual" circumstance.

Police have not confirmed that their activity is related to Adkins' disappearance.

The sheriff's office says she was last seen at her home Monday around 9 a.m. in the 5900 block of Sentry Hill Court in North Dinwiddie.

"Ke'Asia does not have a history of running away and her disappearance is extremely unusual," the sheriff's office said. "No clothing description is available."

Anyone with information about Adkins is asked to call the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office at 804-469-4550 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

