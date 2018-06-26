Family to hold funeral on Tuesday for Dinwiddie teen abducted and killed

The missing girl's godmother says a body has been found near her home. (Source: NBC12)

Family and friends will hold a funeral on Tuesday for a Dinwiddie teen who was abducted and killed last week.

Ke'Asia Adkins was found in the woods not far from her home days after her disappearance. Her cousin, 21-year-old Anton Coleman, is charged with the 17-year-old girl's abduction.

The Commonwealth's attorney says Coleman is the prime suspect in Adkins' murder. Despite that, the victim's sister says she forgives him.

"I've been holding up as well as I thought I would. I've had my moments of break downs," said Adkins's sister Kendra Green.

In the days since Adkins' body was recovered, Green and her family are handling their grief one day at a time.

"It's definitely going to take some getting used to, not having her smile around," said Green.

In the midst of this heartbreak, Green must also come to grips with the fact that her own cousin may be connected to her sister's death.

Coleman is in jail, charged with abduction in connection with her disappearance - a fact that's hard for Green to comprehend. She says she knew her cousin to be a hardworking young man with plans to play football for a college in Georgia this fall.

Green adds that Adkins and Coleman were very close, almost like siblings.

"He's more of a big, strong teddy bear. He's kind of like the brother we never had. He always laughed, kept a smile on his face," said Green.

It's for this reason that despite all that's happening, Green says she forgives Coleman.

"I know if he was in the right state of mind, this would have never happened...also I just let God be the judge," said Green.

Adkins' funeral service is Tuesday at noon, at West End Baptist Church on Boydton Plank Road.

The medical examiner ruled Adkins' death a homicide after her body was found in the 5900 block of Sentry Hill Court at 7 a.m. Thursday morning. The cause of death was asphyxia.

Adkins went missing on June 25, in what was described as an "extremely unusual" circumstance.

Dinwiddie High School is providing grief counselors for students at the school Tuesday, July 3 from 7 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

The school released the following statement:

The Dinwiddie High School community suffered a tragic loss on June 28 when rising junior and Varsity Cheerleader Ke’Asia Adkins died. It is a very sad day for Dinwiddie High School. The thoughts and prayers of the entire Dinwiddie County Public Schools’ community go out to her family. Ke’Asia was a beautiful young lady who was a General through and through. She will be greatly missed by the entire Dinwiddie High School family, especially her friends, teammates, teachers and staff. .

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office at 804-469-4550 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

