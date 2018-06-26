Cousin indicted for murder of Dinwiddie teen abducted and killed

The missing girl's godmother says a body has been found near her home. (Source: NBC12)

Ke'Asia Andrea Adkins was last seen on June 25. (Source: Dinwiddie Sheriff's Office)

A grand jury has indicted a man on a first degree murder charge after he was accused of kidnapping and killing his cousin.

Anton Coleman, 21, is also charged with abduction with the intent to defile in the death of 17-year-old Ke’Asia Adkins.

The body of Adkins was found in a wooded area June 28 after disappearing from her home on June 25.

"When the Sheriff’s team found the young girl’s body, we awaited further information on the cause of death, but we were able to draw some conclusions about her disappearance," said Dinwiddie Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann Cabell Baskervill. "The Sheriff’s excellent investigators suspected a particular assailant and recognized the importance of urgent action to prevent any other potential violence or destruction to this family."

Family and friends held a funeral on July 3 to remember the life of Adkins.

Almost 1000 people packed inside the West End Baptist Church. With tears in their eyes, family and friends shared memories of the 17-year-old. At one point, they even prayed for the man charged in her death.

It was standing room only inside the sanctuary as hundreds of people not only packed the seats but filled the room with memories.

“When she was with us we had one thing. We had that big beautiful smile. We knew laughter was coming and we knew joy was coming," one family member remarked during the service.

During the service, the congregation also prayed for Coleman, who is currently behind bars charged in her abduction and murder.

"God, even touch the man who did it. Cleanse him, oh God," a pastor prayed.

Dinwiddie High School Cheerleaders came together to do one final cheer for their teammate and her former captains were filled with emotion.

"Every time we had practice, no matter what she was doing - whether it was work or behind the wheel - she always came with a smile and she was a natural born leader for all of these girls in practice," said cheerleader captain Breanna Glass.

“I know she is now cheering for the Lord as well as her family and friends,” her former middle school cheerleading coach said.

A moving moment came when Adkins' sister, Kendra Green, reminded the crowd not of the bad, but the good.

“Please do me a favor and wipe your faces. This is not a sad time. My sister is at home with our father. She has no more worries. She has no more struggles,” Green said.

The Commonwealth's attorney says Coleman is the prime suspect in Adkins' murder. Despite that, Green says she forgives him.

"I've been holding up as well as I thought I would. I've had my moments of break downs," said Green.

In the days since Adkins' body was recovered, Green and her family are handling their grief one day at a time.

"It's definitely going to take some getting used to, not having her smile around," said Green.

In the midst of this heartbreak, Green must also come to grips with the fact that her own cousin may be connected to her sister's death.

She says she knew her cousin to be a hardworking young man with plans to play football for a college in Georgia this fall.

Green adds that Adkins and Coleman were very close, almost like siblings.

"He's more of a big, strong teddy bear. He's kind of like the brother we never had. He always laughed, kept a smile on his face," said Green.

It's for this reason that despite all that's happening, Green says she forgives Coleman.

"I know if he was in the right state of mind, this would have never happened...also I just let God be the judge," said Green.

The medical examiner ruled Adkins' death a homicide after her body was found in the 5900 block of Sentry Hill Court at 7 a.m. on June 28. The cause of death was asphyxia.

Adkins went missing on June 25, in what was described as an "extremely unusual" circumstance.

The school released the following statement:

The Dinwiddie High School community suffered a tragic loss on June 28 when rising junior and Varsity Cheerleader Ke’Asia Adkins died. It is a very sad day for Dinwiddie High School. The thoughts and prayers of the entire Dinwiddie County Public Schools’ community go out to her family. Ke’Asia was a beautiful young lady who was a General through and through. She will be greatly missed by the entire Dinwiddie High School family, especially her friends, teammates, teachers and staff. .

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office at 804-469-4550 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12