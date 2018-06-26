17-year-old girl's disappearance 'extremely unusual'

The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from multiple Muslim-majority countries.More >>
Independence Day, other wise known as the Fourth of July falls on a Wednesday this year and there are plenty of places to catch fireworks and celebrate this year!More >>
Officials in Virginia have a warning for residents wanting to get on the water - stay alert or, better yet, stay out.More >>
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is granting eight weeks of paid leave for new parents who work in state government.More >>
Two reported suspicious encounters involving two young children at two different local parks have their parents feeling uneasy and hyper-aware.More >>
Jayda is credited with the 1,500-pound drug bust.More >>
Dog owners are trying to pull a disappearing act on their hounds.More >>
It's the first case of a human testing positive for the virus since it was discovered in Keystone, FL, in 1964.More >>
A New Zealand man shot while trying to break into a Goochland home on Friday had a calculated plan and was trying to see a teen he met online, the Goochland Sheriff's Office said.More >>
In the video, which has gone viral on social media, the woman accuses Mexicans of being “rapists, animals and drug dealers,” saying the president said that was the case.More >>
A crazy scene unfolded Tuesday morning as a man set himself on fire on the grounds of the state capitol as a press conference was being held detailing the new distracted driving laws to take effect on July 1.More >>
Wilcox died after a battle with ovarian cancer. She was diagnosed in 2015 as a junior at Brantley High School. She helped lead the Bulldogs to several Alabama state titles. MSU and countless teams across the country wore teal jerseys or teal ribbons to honor Alex's fight.More >>
Critics have argued for the change based on racist undertones, particularly against Native Americans, in Wilder's seminal work, "Little House on the Prairie."More >>
