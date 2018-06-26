17-year-old girl's disappearance 'extremely unusual'

Ke'Asia Andrea Adkins was last seen on June 25. (Source: Dinwiddie Sheriff's Office)

The Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a 17-year-old girl last seen Sunday morning.

The sheriff's office says Ke'Asia Andrea Adkins was last seen at her home around 9 a.m. in the 5900 block of Sentry Hill Court in North Dinwiddie.

"Ke'Asia does not have a history of running away and her disappearance is extremely unusual," the sheriff's office said. "No clothing description is available."

Anyone with information about Adkins is asked to call the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office at 804-469-4550 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

