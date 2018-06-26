The Latest: Polls close for South Carolina runoff election - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

The Latest: Polls close for South Carolina runoff election

(AP Photo/Richard Shiro). President Donald Trump greets Gov. Henry McMaster during a rally to show support for the governor at Airport High School, Monday, June 25, 2018, in West Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro). President Donald Trump greets Gov. Henry McMaster during a rally to show support for the governor at Airport High School, Monday, June 25, 2018, in West Columbia, S.C.
(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this Friday, June 22, 2018, photo, Mike Kennedy speaks at a backyard meet and greet in Holladay, Utah. Mitt Romney faces state lawmaker Kennedy on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, as the ex-presidential nominee looks to restart his po... (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this Friday, June 22, 2018, photo, Mike Kennedy speaks at a backyard meet and greet in Holladay, Utah. Mitt Romney faces state lawmaker Kennedy on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, as the ex-presidential nominee looks to restart his po...

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on primaries and runoffs in seven states (all times local):

7 p.m.

Polls have closed in South Carolina as seven states across the nation hold primary or runoff elections.

Polls closed in South Carolina at 7 p.m. for Tuesday's runoff. Primary elections are also unfolding in Colorado, Maryland, New York, Oklahoma and Utah, while a runoff was being held in Mississippi.

President Donald Trump has put his name on the line in several races, especially in South Carolina, where he implored voters at a rally Monday to support incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster over newcomer John Warren. The winner faces Democrat James Smith in November.

Voters in one U.S. House District in South Carolina are also set to pick the replacement for U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy. Former state Sen. Lee Bright takes on state Sen. William Timmons for the Republican nomination in Gowdy's 4th Congressional District.

___

2:15 p.m.

Maryland residents are voting in a primary amid some confusion created by a major voter-registration snafu.

But election officials say they haven't received any reports of problems thus far in Tuesday's elections.

A computer error at the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration failed to send changes some voters made in address and party affiliation to the state elections board.

As a result, as many as 80,000 voters could be forced to cast provisional ballots that won't be counted until next week.

Officials say the problem affects information that was entered either on the administration's website or at self-serve kiosks.

State elections deputy administrator Nikki Charlson says she hasn't heard of any problems related to the issue.

___

7 a.m.

Voters in seven states are voting in primary or runoff elections Tuesday. They're facing decisions on everything from whether to return a convicted felon to Congress to whether marijuana laws should be loosened.

Primary elections are unfolding in Colorado, Maryland, New York, Oklahoma and Utah. South Carolina and Mississippi are holding runoffs.

President Trump has put his name on the line in several races, especially in South Carolina, where he implored voters Monday to support incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster. In New York, Rep. Daniel Donovan hopes to avoid becoming the third House Republican to lose a primary this year. His rival is former Rep. Michael Grimm, who went to federal prison for tax evasion.

And in Utah, Mitt Romney is the favorite to win the GOP nomination for Senate.

    Heard about but not seen: News organizations fighting government restrictions on showing children caught up in Trump administration's immigration policies.More >>
    A Philadelphia judge has denied rapper Meek Mill's petition for a new trial in his decade-old drug and gun convictions despite support by the district attorney's office.More >>
    The Grammy Awards are extending the number of nominees in its top categories from five to eight.More >>
