Kaine up 18 points over Stewart in Senate race

Tim Kaine and Corey Stewart are vying for the U.S. Senate seat in November. (Source: Facebook)

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, the Democratic incumbent in November's election, has an 18-point lead over Republican challenger Corey Stewart in a new poll.

In the Quinnipiac University poll released Tuesday, Kaine has a 2-1 lead among women, who back Kaine 61 percent to 28 percent.

RELATED: Majority of Virginia voters support leaving Confederate monuments alone

Men are divided in the poll, with 46 percent support for Kaine and 45 percent support for Stewart.

Virginia voters have a 55 percent approval rating for the job Kaine is doing in the Senate.

"Virginia, which was once a solidly red state, has made the full transition to a blue bastion," said Peter A. Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac Poll.. "Voters in the Old Dominion are happy with the way things are going in their state and they give their statewide Democratic office-holders good approval ratings."

The most important issue to voters in deciding who they'll vote for are the economy (26 percent), immigration (21 percent), health care (19 percent) and gun policy (14 percent).

In the poll, 59 percent of likely voters have an unfavorable opinion of the Republican Party, while the Democratic Party is divided at 46-45 percent.

"The office-holder they don’t like is President Donald Trump, whose job approval is strongly negative," said Brown. "Voters see candidates who embrace him negatively."

Voters have a 58 percent disapproval rating for Trump in the poll.

Gov. Ralph Northam, who took office in January, has a 51 percent approval rating.

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner has a 53 percent approval rating.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12