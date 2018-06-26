RACC seeks donations after several emergency cases

Minnie Mouse had her mouth bound with a zip tie. (Source: Richmond Animal Care and Control/Facebook)

Minnie Mouse needs your help.

That’s the name of a dog taken in by Richmond Animal Care and Control that needed emergency surgery.

Minnie Mouse has a deep wound on her snout that RACC said it likely the result of her being bound by a zip tie.

She's not alone, however. RACC said summer is typically a busy time at the shelter, and a dozen dogs have needed emergency surgery just in the two weeks. The shelter posted to its Facebook page that it needs donations to help care for the animals.

Minnie Mouse had an infection due to her wounds, and RACC said officers are investigating her case.

