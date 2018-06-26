Imprisoned ex-Virginia lawmaker looks to Trump for pardon

President Trump said earlier this month that he's looking at "thousands of names" of people who could be granted clemency. (Source: Twitter)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A former Virginia lawmaker imprisoned because of a corruption conviction is trying to get a pardon from President Donald Trump.

The Daily Press reports that former Del. Phil Hamilton is asking friends and supporters to help him get a presidential pardon. Hamilton was sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison after being convicted in 2011 of securing a job as director of a teacher training center he helped create with taxpayer money.

He said in email to supporters that he's spent 80 months in prison "for a crime I did not commit." A federal appeals court rejected Hamilton's bid to file a new appeal in 2016.

Trump said earlier this month that he's looking at "thousands of names" of people who could be granted clemency.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.