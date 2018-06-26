Businesses impacted by Pulse eligible for reimbursement

Business can recoup some money from lost revenue during Pulse construction. (Source: NBC12)

Businesses along the new routes of GRTC Pulse could be getting some financial relief.

The money, which was set aside by the Richmond City Council, amounts to more than $200,000 and is meant for those businesses along Broad and Main streets to help them recover lost revenue from construction delays.

Construction on the new transit project was initially scheduled to end in 2017, but delays pushed back its opening.

Pulse started service Sunday, and rides are free for the first week.

