Governor grants paid parental leave to state employees - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Governor grants paid parental leave to state employees

The order gives mothers and fathers two months of leave at full pay for the new birth or adoption of a child. (File Photo) The order gives mothers and fathers two months of leave at full pay for the new birth or adoption of a child. (File Photo)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is granting eight weeks of paid leave for new parents who work in state government.

Northam signed an executive order Tuesday giving executive-branch employees two months of leave at full pay for the new birth or adoption of a child. The policy applies to new mothers and fathers.

The Democratic governor, who is also a pediatric neurologist, said paid time off makes for healthier children and a happier workforce. The state previously provided pregnant women six weeks of paid leave through its short-term disability program following the birth of a child. Workers could also take unpaid leave.

Earlier this year GOP House Speaker Kirk Cox announced that full-time state House employees can receive 12 weeks of paid parental leave.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly