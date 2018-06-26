Assisted living facility still without an administrator

Multiples violations have been found at the Jones & Jones Assisted Living facility on Forest Hill Avenue. (Source: NBC12)

There is still no administrator at Jones and Jones Assisted Living Facility after the former administrator, Mable Jones, had her license suspended in late April.

Jones had her license suspended by the Virginia Board of Long Term Care for allegedly violating laws, putting residents in danger and for even spending resident money on gambling and vacations.

Jones was supposed to appoint an administrator to take her place, but still hasn't, which is a state violation.

The Department of Social Services (DSS) is looking at what what can be done in response.

In the meantime, DSS appointed a new inspection team to provide oversight and monitoring at the facility.

Last fall, inspectors found numerous violations at the facility's buildings at 7804 and 7806 Forest Hill Ave.

"I live in agony," one resident said of the living conditions in November.

There were also reports of possible abuse at Jones and Jones, including a video that surfaced in December of a nurse yelling at and pushing a resident.

"It's unbelievable the way people get treated," said a resident who had lived there since 2015. "I wouldn't wish this on anybody."

