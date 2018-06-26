Estonia to buy South Korean howitzers in 46M-euro deal - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Estonia to buy South Korean howitzers in 46M-euro deal

HELSINKI (AP) - Estonia has agreed to buy South Korean artillery in a 46 million-euro ($54 million) deal that officials say will substantially boost the small Baltic country's defense capacity.

The Estonian military procurement agency says the contract with Seoul-based weapons producer Hanwha Land Systems is for 12 K9 Thunder howitzers, training, maintenance and spare parts.

Agency director Col. Rauno Sirk said after a signing ceremony on Tuesday that the artillery pieces "will bring Estonia's defense capacity to a new level and be one of the most considerable steps of building up armored maneuvering capacity."

The first howitzers are to arrive in Estonia in 2020.

Finland, Norway and Poland are among current European users of the self-propelled K9 Thunder.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • France, Belgium seek UNESCO recognition for WWI memorials

    France, Belgium seek UNESCO recognition for WWI memorials

    Sunday, June 24 2018 3:05 AM EDT2018-06-24 07:05:10 GMT
    Wednesday, June 27 2018 7:29 PM EDT2018-06-27 23:29:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File). FILE - In this May 27, 2018, file photo, U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Major Darrell Carver, based in North Carolina, touches a headstone at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in Belleau, France. France and Belgium are urgin...(AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File). FILE - In this May 27, 2018, file photo, U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Major Darrell Carver, based in North Carolina, touches a headstone at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in Belleau, France. France and Belgium are urgin...

    The Franco-Belgian border, where much of the fiercest fighting of World War I took place, is dotted with monuments to the dead.

    More >>

    The Franco-Belgian border, where much of the fiercest fighting of World War I took place, is dotted with monuments to the dead.

    More >>

  • Former Trump press secretary Sean Spicer developing TV show

    Former Trump press secretary Sean Spicer developing TV show

    Monday, June 25 2018 11:44 PM EDT2018-06-26 03:44:48 GMT
    Wednesday, June 27 2018 7:27 PM EDT2018-06-27 23:27:52 GMT
    Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer is working on a television interview show in which he banters with guests about a variety of topics.More >>
    Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer is working on a television interview show in which he banters with guests about a variety of topics.More >>

  • Michael Ian Black is writing a book on masculinity

    Michael Ian Black is writing a book on masculinity

    Tuesday, June 26 2018 8:14 AM EDT2018-06-26 12:14:52 GMT
    Wednesday, June 27 2018 7:27 PM EDT2018-06-27 23:27:50 GMT
    (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2016 file photo, Michael Ian Black attends the 68th Annual Writers Guild Awards in New York. Black’s next book will have some advice for his fellow men. The multitalented comedian and wri...(Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2016 file photo, Michael Ian Black attends the 68th Annual Writers Guild Awards in New York. Black’s next book will have some advice for his fellow men. The multitalented comedian and wri...
    Algonguin Books told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Michael Ian Black's "A Better Man" is scheduled to come out in the fall of 2019.More >>
    Algonguin Books told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Michael Ian Black's "A Better Man" is scheduled to come out in the fall of 2019.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly