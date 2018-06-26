Reality Winner pleads guilty to leaking classified documents - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Reality Winner pleads guilty to leaking classified documents

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Reality Winner plea hearing sketch (WFXG) Reality Winner plea hearing sketch (WFXG)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Reality Winner, who is accused of leaking classified government material in 2017, pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday morning.

Winner pleaded guilty to the charge of unlawful retention and dissemination of national defense information.

Reality's mother, Billie Jean-Davis after the hearing. She says the situation is very difficult, but she is still proud of her daughter. "I'm happy that she did this. She is now able to move forward. We're able to plan for her. I think that this will enable her to have some peace. And now she can at least look forward to planning for her future and planning for serving her country and serving her community like she's always done."

The judge has not yet decided on sentencing. However she could be facing up to 63 months in prison, no fines, and 3 years of supervised release.

