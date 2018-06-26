Reality Winner pleads guilty to leaking classified documents

Reality Winner, who is accused of leaking classified government material in 2017, pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday morning.

Winner pleaded guilty to the charge of unlawful retention and dissemination of national defense information.

Reality's mother, Billie Jean-Davis after the hearing. She says the situation is very difficult, but she is still proud of her daughter. "I'm happy that she did this. She is now able to move forward. We're able to plan for her. I think that this will enable her to have some peace. And now she can at least look forward to planning for her future and planning for serving her country and serving her community like she's always done."

#RealityWinner Billie Jean-Davis, Reality’s Mother speaks after hearing her daughter has accepted to serve more than 5 years behind bars for leaking classified information @WFXGFOX54 pic.twitter.com/WjHsQrxHCY — Shaquille Lord (@ShaqLordWFXG) June 26, 2018

The judge has not yet decided on sentencing. However she could be facing up to 63 months in prison, no fines, and 3 years of supervised release.

FOX 54 will have more updates from inside the courthouse.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved