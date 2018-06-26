Reality Winner pleads guilty, accepts plea deal with 5-year pris - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Reality Winner pleads guilty, accepts plea deal with 5-year prison sentence

By Shaquille Lord, Multimedia Journalist
Reality Winner plea hearing sketch (WFXG) Reality Winner plea hearing sketch (WFXG)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Sixty-three months. That turns out to be more than 5 years, with no fines and 3 years under supervision. Reality Winner accepted these conditions as part of her deal. And after a year behind bars, her mother says she's happy this chapter is finally closing.

"It hurts, it hurts to know that she's going to be serving a 5-year prison sentence, it hurts," says Billie Jean-Davis.

For more than a year, Reality Winner has been held in jail in Lincoln County, GA awaiting her day in court to tell her side of the story. But after Tuesday's meeting where Winner accepted a guilty plea, that day likely won't come.

"I'm not going to say Reality is innocent. I think that she did something that was wrong, she broke a rule and she knew it was wrong," explains Jean-Davis.

Her mother was just many of the spectators in the courthouse as Winner walked through her actions in May of last year. As a Government Contractor working on Fort Gordon, she said she knowingly used her Top Secret security clearance to print classified documents from her work computer and then mail them out to the online media outlet The Intercept.

"I don't want her name to go down as a traitor. I don't want her to go down in history as somebody who betrayed or hurt her country or as an enemy of the state," says Winner.

Under the Espionage Act, If Winner was found guilty she could have served a 10-year sentence and fines around a quarter of a million dollars. She's pleading guilty for unlawful retention and dissemination of national defense information, something her former cellmate says she was never given any indication of and is hoping she can put behind her when it's all said and done.

"Every time she said nothing, I'm not in here for anything. I don't want to talk about it, I'm in here for being a patriot, I'm in here for just being me," says Mikaela Uscanga.

Chief Judge Randall Hall says he has to look over the final documents and then will make the final decision whether to accept this deal or not. There's no set timetable for that decision. 

Other notes from Tuesday's Hearing

  • Reality Winner signed the agreement on June 19th
  • She's pleading guilty to 1 federal count of unlawful retention & dissemination of national defense information under the Espionage Act
  • Judge wants the probation department to do a pre-sentencing investigation and he'll look at the information and make a decision 
  • If the Judge DOES NOT approve, Reality can either remove her guilty plea and have a trial or keep it as guilty and the judge can make his decision
  • Reality told the Judge she suffers from a eating disorder and depression for which she takes medication

