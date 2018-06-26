Reality Winner pleads guilty, accepts plea deal with 5-year prison sentence

The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from multiple Muslim-majority countries.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.
Reality Winner, who is accused of leaking classified government material in 2017, pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday morning. Winner pleaded guilty to the charge of unlawful retention and dissemination of national defense information.
A former Virginia Tech student, convicted of killing a 13-year-old girl to hide his relationship with her, will spend the next 50 years in prison.
One Augusta group offers their customers something truly unique. How snowflakes are weaving hope into a community on the next People & Places with Pierce Wednesday at 10:00 p.m. on FOX 54 News Now.
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting in the Harrisburg neighborhood of Augusta. The coroner's office has identified the victim as 60-year-old Michael Gentry of Fenwick Street.
Reality Winner, who is accused of leaking classified government material in 2017, pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday morning. Winner pleaded guilty to the charge of unlawful retention and dissemination of national defense information.
The N-S-A contractor accused of leaking classified documents will appear in court today. FOX 54 has been following this investigation since last year. At the beginning of June investigators, federal agents all arrived to a small home on Battle Row Road in Richmond County.
Around 6:00 p.m., there was a report of a shooting in the 300 block of Jehossee Drive in Aiken, confirms Aiken County Public Safety dispatch. There is no word yet on victim's condition, and no word yet of a suspect. Officers still on scene.
The Coryell Memorial Hospital said they are evacuating patients after an explosion at the hospital on Tuesday.
Two reported suspicious encounters involving two young children at two different local parks have their parents feeling uneasy and hyper-aware.
Authorities are not identifying the man until his family has been notified, but they did confirm he was a third-party contractor.
A Summerville woman facing third-degree assault charges in connection with an alleged assault at a Summerville pool faced a bond judge Tuesday afternoon.
A crazy scene unfolded Tuesday morning as a man set himself on fire on the grounds of the state capitol as a press conference was being held detailing the new distracted driving laws to take effect on July 1.
Once the polls close for the June 26 primary runoff elections, you can get all of the updates right here on WISTV.com and the free WIS News 10 mobile app.
Flight NK-346, from Houston to Minneapolis, had to make an emergency landing after the woman became uncontrollable.
Incumbent South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has been declared the winner of the GOP runoff.
In the third congressional district for the GOP, Michael Guest and Whit Hughes are facing off. For the Senate Democratic nominee, Howard Sherman faces David Baria.
A protester can be heard asking repeatedly, "Why are you separating families?" while Chao rebuts him, asking, "Why don't you leave my husband alone?"
